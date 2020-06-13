Great Saturday leads to an unsettled workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It doesn’t get much better than today - in the summer in the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s and skies will be sunny. Rain chances are quite low – and so is the humidity. Sunday will still be nice. Highs will be in the lower 80s but there will be more clouds toward afternoon. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon or evening.
Things will chance up quite a bit in the week ahead. An upper level low will move in and stay for a while. That will mean a few things. For one, rain chances will ramp up. It will be unsettled on Monday and Tuesday. Rain is a pretty good bet. Temperatures will also be lower. Highs will only top out in the 70s through Wednesday – only the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain will be a little more scattered for the second half of the week. Temperatures will begin to rebound too. Highs will return to the low 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday. Rain chances are the lowest on Friday.
Make the most of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.