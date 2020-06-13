Great Saturday leads to an unsettled workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It doesn’t get much better than today - in the summer in the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s and skies will be sunny. Rain chances are quite low – and so is the humidity. Sunday will still be nice. Highs will be in the lower 80s but there will be more clouds toward afternoon. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon or evening.