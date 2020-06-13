Grammy Awards renames controversial “urban” category

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. When the Grammys added more nominees to its top four categories, the Recording Academy said in a statement last year that the expansion from five to eight nominees would add more “flexibility” for voters. But for those artists competing in the night’s biggest awards, the change made it a little harder for any one nominee to win, statistically speaking. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Source: Julio Cortez)