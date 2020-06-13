A First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with scattered rain and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with cool overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the Piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with scattered, late day rain showers and thunderstorms mainly for the NC mountains.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible Sunday night with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s by Monday morning.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day Monday with cooler high temperatures only in the low to mid-70s.
Scattered rain and a few storms will continue Monday night into Tuesday with Tuesday morning low temperatures around 60 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
The NC mountains will be cooler for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
Scattered rain and a few storms will continue for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Thursday into next weekend, will feature isolated rain and storm chances with warming temperatures.
Thursday high temperatures will be around 80 degrees with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by next weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
