Duke’s Wendell Moore helps lead peaceful rally in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 100 people joined Duke standout Wendell Moore to protest against racism and social injustice Saturday afternoon in Concord.
Moore, along with Marissa Moyer, partnered to organize a peaceful rally at Dorton Park.
Protesters held signs, chanted and let their voices be heard, as they pleaded for justice.
“I think the whole world has seen the true terror of racism mentality that our community experiences every single day and have been experiencing for 400-plus years,” Moyer said. “That was our key motivation for this. Enough is enough, and we feel like each year something happens and we go silent.
“We don’t want that to happen. We are going to continue to use our voices to help the people who need it the most until it is over.”
Moore, who is approaching his sophomore year at Duke, played his high school basketball at Cox Mill in Concord.
He was instrumental in reaching out to the community to join in the protest.
“It means a lot to me, just being from around the corner from here, just having support from my family and friends,” Moore said. “Just having people I had no idea who they were come together and support our cause.”
Moyer said the Concord Police Department was supportive of the rally.
Back at Duke, while there are questions about how and when a college basketball season could be ignited in the fall, Moore said he has received a lot of support from what he calls the “Brotherhood,” of Duke players current and past.
“I’ve had the support from everybody, especially doing what we do, not just from our current players but from former players,” Moore said. “It is like a Brotherhood calling, past and present, including Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill, all of those guys.”
Moore said he spoke with Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who lent his support.
“He wanted to reach out and show his support for what we are doing in the community,” Moore said. “He said he is really proud of me.”
