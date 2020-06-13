CMS goes virtual with 2020 graduation ceremony, followed by drive-thru diploma pick-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a 2020 high school graduation like no other for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students.
You can say it was a party-like atmosphere as graduating students drove up one-by-one to pick up their high school diplomas.
Several high schools had a diploma pick-up celebration on Saturday. CMS held a virtual graduation, and then it was off to individual schools for the face-to-face celebration.
This wasn't how students envisioned finishing high school, but they say their graduation day was still important. “It felt good,” Hopewell High School graduate Abhi Mukku said. “It felt fulfilling, ready for the next step.”
Diploma pick-up ceremonies continue on Monday.
