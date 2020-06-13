Browns’ Baker Mayfield says ‘I absolutely am’ kneeling this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said “I absolutely am,” kneeling this season during the National Anthem in a response to a fan’s comment on his Instagram page Saturday.
Mayfield since the comment has released a statement:
A number of Browns players have spoken out, which included Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, about police brutality and racial injustice.
Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski has also urged his players to “get in the arena” for social injustice.
Stefanski also signed a petition called Players Coalition, which is urging Congress to pass Ending Qualified Immunity Act.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.