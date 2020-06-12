Woman dies in head-on collision in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in a head-on collision Thursday night in Statesville.
Police say Sharon Hunter died at the scene, around 8:15 p.m., on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Cochran Street.
,07 Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling west on Garner Bagnal Boulevard approaching the intersection of Cochran Street when the driver of a Mercury Mountaineer SUV was traveling the opposite direction.
Police say that as the driver of the SUV approached the intersection, he was not aware or did not see a Kia Soul in his lane of travel and waited for Hunter to pass to make a left turn onto Cochran Street.
The driver of the SUV was unable to reduce the speed of his vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic and struck Hunter head-on.
Hunter was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
