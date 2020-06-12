Tire marks left across ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Charlotte, CMPD reviewing incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking into an incident where tire marks were apparently left across the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.
CMPD says they recently became aware of “what appears to be” tire marks across the mural. Police are currently reviewing the incident to determine exactly how it may have happened.
Local artists created the mural on Tryon Street between Third and Fourth streets. The work got underway Tuesday morning. Each of the 16 artists involved, working in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, painted their own vision for each letter.
The City of Charlotte announced a temporarily closure of South Tryon Street between Third and Fourth Streets to vehicles starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12. There’s no word on when the street will reopen.
The artists involved are:
- Dammit Wesley
- Dakotah Aiyanna
- Matthew Clayburn
- Abel Jackson
- Garrison Gist
- Owl & Arko
- Kyle Mosher
- Franklin Kernes
- Kiana Mui
- Marcus Kiser
- Georgie Nakima
- Zach McLean
- Frankie Zombie
- CHD:WCK!
- John Hairston
- Dari Calamari
Charlotte DOT says all road users should be cautious in the area and watch for other road users. Officials want people to be able to safely view and experience the mural.
“The City of Charlotte and Charlotte Center City Partners are encouraged by the community’s response to the Black Lives Matter mural, but ask that pedestrians in the area follow social distancing guidelines and be aware of traffic as they travel to and from the mural,” City of Charlotte tweeted. "The city and its partners will continue to collaborate on additional ways the community can experience this impactful public art installation.
The city says they will also work with area businesses to identify and prepare for any impacts that result from the street closure.
Supporters and organizers with the Million Youth March Of Charlotte gathered at the mural Tuesday night to take a knee in a moment of silence.
