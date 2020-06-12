Retired Hanahan K-9 officer dies

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says one of its retired K-9 officers who served the city for four years has died.
K-9 officer Otto passed away Friday morning after an illness, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
Otto served on the Hanahan Police Department from 2014 until his retirement in 2018, the post states.
"During his career, K-9 Otto was involved in the apprehension of violent offenders, prison escapees, the seizure of numerous firearms and a vast amounts of illegal narcotics," the post states.
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner asked for the community to keep the department and Otto's handler, Chuckie Carnes, in their prayers as they mourn Otto's loss.
There was no word on any memorial plans.
