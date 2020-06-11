As promised: Lower humidity and low rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As promised, the cool front that had helped promote showers and storms – along with hot temps near 90° and tropical humidity levels this week – has finally been nudged east of the WBTV viewing area and so drier and cooler air has swept in its wake. So, we’ve got a great start to the upcoming weekend, enjoy!
There’s very little chance for any rain today and Saturday as the front is forecast to push toward the coast and so we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine, lower humidity and your outdoor activities won’t be disrupted by any storms. Afternoon temperatures won’t get any higher than the seasonal middle 80s today and Saturday before dropping into the lower Sunday with a return of scattered thundershowers late in the weekend.
Keep in mind, the cool front addressed above is hung up over the coastal plain, not very far east of Charlotte. So, if you’re planning a beach trip this weekend, the heat and humidity will greet you there and scattered showers and heavier thunderstorms are likely at the coast each day.
Looking ahead to next week, an upper-level low pressure system is forecast to slide in and take up residence over the Carolinas, resulting is cloudier and cooler weather – highs in the 70s – with several rounds of showers and heavier thunderstorms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before perhaps tapering down midweek.
Stay safe and have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
