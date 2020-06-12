Pleasant, comfortable conditions settle in as the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot, steamy and rather stormy week, Friday's forecast brings welcomed relief from the wet and humid weather.
Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day as highs reach the mid 70s in the higher elevations and the low to mid 80s elsewhere across the WBTV viewing area.
Temperatures will dip into the low 60s Saturday morning before climbing to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. A stray shower can't totally be ruled out west of I-77 and north of I-40 Saturday, but for the most part rain-free conditions will prevail as mostly sunny skies will reign overhead, but the calm weather doesn't last long.
More and more clouds will roll in throughout the day Sunday. The increase in cloud cover will pave the way for the arrival of late-day showers and scattered thunderstorms.
With the chance for wet weather during the second-half of the day, highs will top out in the lower 80s.
Upper level energy will interact with a front currently situated along the Carolinas coast through the majority of the week, providing the region with off-and-on rain chances through Thursday.
Slightly cooler temperatures will also be in place as Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will likely top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s before climbing higher in the mid 80s by Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
