Nice start to the weekend with more storms early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and dry conditions will start off our weekend with more scattered storms expected for late Sunday.
Lingering rain and storms chances continue for early and midweek next week.
Tonight will be refreshingly cool (great camping weather), with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-60s for the Piedmont, and low to mid-50s for the mountains.
Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures around 84 degrees for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
The chance for scattered rain and storms return for Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Scattered rain and storms linger into Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
A few rain showers will stay in the forecast for mid to late next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.