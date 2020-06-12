New information released in Chester, S.C. officer-involved shooting of Ariane McCree

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - New information was released Friday in the fatal police shooting of a man at a Chester County Walmart in 2019.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, at the Walmart on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester. Ariane Lamont McCree died at the hospital a short time later.
For months, WBTV has been asking for video and other information from police regarding the shooting, and some of that information was released Friday.
WBTV is not sharing the video, though, because we are still in the process of doing additional reporting and answering questions raised in the short clip that was released.
Here’s what is clear: two officers shot at McCree, one killed him. McCree was handcuffed but had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting - and there is no evidence he fired that weapon.
Here’s what we still don’t know:
- Where the gun was on McCree at the time fatal shots were fired from the officer.
- Why some officers and eyewitnesses said they saw McCree firing shots.
- And why this information is just now being released, even though the investigation finished in March.
Nobody from the Chester Police Department was available Friday to answer our outstanding questions, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) didn’t provide additional video, documents and information about the case until late Friday afternoon.
On Friday, McCree’s family gathered to talk about their loved one in the parking lot of the store where he was killed. The family also called for the officers involved in this incident to be fired.
The two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of a South Carolina Walmart will not face charges, the Attorney General’s office said in March.
WBTV plans to continue asking police for answers to our questions, and our reporting on this video and what it shows continues.
