Minneapolis City Council approves plan to create new public safety system

"What I will say is that I am committed to that deep structural reform," Frey said in a press conference Wednesday. "If you're talking about having a full culture shift in the Minneapolis Police Department, I am on board. If you're talking about making sure that we're not criminalizing poverty or addiction in making sure that we have a different conceptual approach to how we handle it, I am fully on board. But if you're talking about abolishing the police department, no, I am not."