Meck. County reports triple-digit new cases for 11th-consecutive day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials continue to report increases in coronavirus cases.
For 11-straight days, the county has confirmed triple-digit new cases.
As of Friday afternoon, health officials have counted 6,275 cases of the virus. The county-wide death toll is at 123.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said that the county has a 10 percent positivity increase over the past two weeks, which continues to increase.
There has also been an average of 101 hospitalizations per day over the past week.
“We continue to see a decrease in social distancing,” Harris said. “Before long, we will be back at where we were with social distancing when we put the stay-at-home order in place.”
There have also been 19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities. An outbreak is defined as having two or more people at a living facility test positive for the virus.
More than 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases are from individuals between the ages of 20 to 59 years.
One-third of the cases have been among the Hispanic community, and a large number are those are between the ages of 20 to 35 years old.
More than 90 percent of the reported deaths are individuals older than 60 years old.
“There are still many people who are susceptible to this virus,” Harris said. “We do not have a cure. We do not have a vaccine, so it will continue to spread. As we continue to open things up our numbers will continue to go up.”
Harris said the projections show that there will be significant increases in cases in mid-August and early September.
County health officials reminded residents a cloth face covering is encouraged when you’re in public and social distancing is hard to maintain.
North Carolina moved into its “Safer at Home” Phase 2 order in late May.
Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said as more people come out of their homes, the cases will likely continue to increase. “I would be surprised if we don’t see more infections as we move forward," Harris said. “It is still incredibly infectious.”
Mecklenburg County has removed some of its county-specific restrictions as it moves forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials say they plan to open the aquatic center in mid June and are looking at opening pavilions. Practice fields will still be closed for practices and games.
The “Stay at Home” order specific to Mecklenburg County ended on April 29.
Officials released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include:
- Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations;
- Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult;
- Significant household spread among large families; and
- Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.
- About 1 in 8 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About 2 in 3 reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 79 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 8.2 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except one, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- Nearly 2 out of 3 were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
- Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains significantly higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.
As of May 22, there were 17 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County (based on CDC definition of having 2 or more cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection).
Some of the previous nursing homes have come out of outbreak status and others have been added.
The previous 12 facilities with outbreaks included Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntersville Oaks, Pavillion Health Center, Autumn Care of Cornelius, The Social at Cotswold, Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center, The Laurels, Charlotte Square, Shelburne Place and Forsythia.
Health leaders also warned of scams circulating, warning that anyone who calls with the county will “never” try to sell you anything. County officials will often start off by verifying personal information. If residents are unsure whether the caller is legitimate, residents may call to verify by dialing 980-314-9400 and choosing option 3.
