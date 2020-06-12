Man found shot in vehicle in southeast Charlotte dies at hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after a shooting in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on June 12, off Monroe Road near N Sharon Amity. Police say were called to the area over reports of a traffic complaint. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as 27-year-old Ray Bernard McLean III, shot inside a vehicle.
Medic took McLean to Atrium Main. Police said on Monday that McLean died while at the hospital and that the case is now considered a homicide.
There is no word on a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
