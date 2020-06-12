Governors, health officials respond to a surge in coronavirus cases differently

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Coronavirus cases continue to climb across the Carolinas. South Carolina had another record-breaking day with over 700 cases, while North Carolina had over 1,000 cases a day, the last two days.
It is a tale of two states. Both states have rising cases, but the governors and health officials have handled reopening very differently.
”Bowling balls are being thrown out here and it’s nice to hear," says Darren Skinner, Lake Wylie Bowl N’ Bounce owner.
The South Carolina bowling scene rolled a strike. On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced bowling alleys could reopen.
”We feel comfortable that it will work. We think there’s enough space in here. Bowling is a passion for a lot of people and so for those people they’re really excited about it," says Skinner.
He pushed his doors wide open immediately, on another record-breaking day for new coronavirus cases.
”It’s hard," he says. "I think people can make their own choices and do what they think is right for them and their families.”
Across the border in Charlotte, Queen Park Social General Manager Brad Byrd is hoping for Phase Three so he can reopen his bowling alley according to North Carolina’s rules.
”We have other games so that’s really helped us out but bowling is a big part of what we do," says Byrd.
Byrd says bowling is The Park’s revenue driver. He wants to open alleys and start making money once again on Friday nights, but for now, it must stay closed.
The re-open date is up in the air being that North Carolina also saw a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases Friday. Health officials said this spike will keep the state from moving into phase three.
”It’s disappointing especially with other states already opening. We’re hoping that no matter what happens bowling will be split up from that but we just don’t know," he says.
So it is two businesses just 14 miles apart. Both in states with surging cases - but completely different rules.
”We’re glad to at least be on a path forward," says Skinner.
”It’s not nerves. It’s not anything. It’s just slightly disappointing," says Byrd.
Another difference between the states - Governor McMaster says he is not going to close anymore businesses and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the health director for North Carolina, says she hopes we do not have to go back to stay at home orders.
Governor McMaster also took away capacity restrictions for shopping centers and stores.
