Family of man killed by CMPD officer in Burger King parking lot files lawsuit against city

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The family of Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed in a Burger King parking lot by CMPD officers last year, has filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer who shot him.
Franklin was shot by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl on March 25, 2019, in the parking lot of the Burger King on Beatties Ford Road. Officials say Kerl responded to the scene after a call about an armed person in the restaurant wanting to fight an employee. Franklin was outside the restaurant when officers arrived.
In the lawsuit, the lawyer for Franklin’s family says Officer Wende Kerl “exhibited willful and wanton and reckless disregard for Franklin’s rights and safety - killing him for following her instructions.”
The lawsuit describes the moments before Officer Kerl killed Franklin, stating Franklin was praying with the a man who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, with his head on the man’s chest.
The lawsuit states CMPD found Kerl did not violate any department policy, and that City Manager Marcus Jones refused to overturn that decision after the Citizen Review Board found otherwise.
This was the second time in recent years CRB’s recommendation was ignored by the city manager.
The Citizen’s Review Board (CRB) announced in December, 2019, they were reviewing CMPD’s decision that the fatal officer-involved shooting in March was justified.
CMPD released the full-length body-cam video of the fatal shooting, showing the moments after Franklin was shot, in a release posted to the CMPD newsroom.
In the body-cam video, officers Kerl and Larry Deal drew their guns immediately upon getting out of their vehicles. Between the two officers, Franklin was instructed to either “drop the weapon” or “put the gun on the ground” at least 20 times.
Kerl shot Franklin at least twice, according to officials. The autopsy shows Franklin died of gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Kerl was placed on administrative leave and then administrative assignment following the shooting.
In August, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced that Officer Kerl would not be charged in Franklin’s death. CMPD then did an internal review of the case and determined that Kerl followed department policy.
The CRB said in its initial review, it initially found “substantial evidence of error” in CMPD’s determination that the shooting was justified.
The CRB held a hearing, described as “trial-like” proceedings, on January 28. CMPD and Franklin’s family were both there, represented by their respective attorneys.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.