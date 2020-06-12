Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites coming to two Charlotte Walmarts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be opening at Walmarts in east and northeast Charlotte next week.
The two locations will open on Tuesday, June 16, at drive-thru pharmacy windows of the Walmart Neighborhood Markets at 8800 East W.T. Harris Boulevard and 11530 N. Tryon Street.
The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials, and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Charlotte during this time,” said Brooke Mueller, Walmart Public Affairs Director. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details regarding the testing sites:
- Located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacy drive-thru windows at 8800 East W.T. Harris Boulevard and 11530 N. Tryon Street The sites are open Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Individuals must be 18 years and older.
- The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and a self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test sites are not available to those who walk up.
- The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru sites.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.