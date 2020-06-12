Concord teen with cystic fibrosis has Jeep remodeled through Make-A-Wish, Turn5 for drive-thru graduation

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Drew, a 17-year-old from Concord, has grown up with cystic fibrosis.
He was scheduled to graduate this year in a typical commencement ceremony before COVID-19 stopped all mass gatherings.
Instead, graduating seniors will have a drive-thru commencement ceremony on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Thanks in part to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina and Pennsylvania auto retail company Turn5, Drew received his high school diploma in style.
Because of Drew’s current condition, he’s at a greater risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus.
His condition also made him eligible to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina.
Drew imagined all the ways he could have his Jeep updated including a lift kit, new tires and a new sound system. He loves working on his Jeep and watching YouTube videos of remodels from his favorite auto retail company Turn5 during his free time.
When he decided he wanted to have his Jeep remodeled for his wish, the only company he trusted to do the work was Turn5. Turn5 had been working on Drew's Jeep over the past four months.
The company delivered the updated vehicle to the family's house on Thursday and to make the experience extra special, Make-A-Wish volunteers, donors and community of supporters, will help by hosting a parade leading up to the big reveal.
His wish was granted the day before his drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in order for Drew to drive it during the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.