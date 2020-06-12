CMPD chief Putney discusses relationship between department and black community, defunding police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney sat down one-on-one Friday with WBTV’s Paige Pauroso to talk about where the city is when it comes to police and race relations.
Putney said he thinks those relations have improved since he was a young black man, citing a moment where a black man stood in front of a patrol car to protect the property and the officer inside.
Putney also spoke about systemic racism and if he believed it was an issue at CMPD.
He didn’t say yes or no, but said it’s something that’s closely monitored.
“It is always a concern we’re looking to attack,” Putney said. “Nobody is immune to bias. Nobody.”
Putney said CMPD works hard to do bias training with officers and identify if something might be an issue.
He also said they use national data and analyze complaints of misconduct of their own officers to help identify who might be at high risk for using the use of force in a police encounter.
“You acknowledge, you understand and then you make intentional means to overcome, and that’s the work we continue to do," Putney said.
Putney said the department then works on better training and education.
If the complaint is serious, Putney can cite the officer and recommend the officer be fired.
Putney cannot directly fire an officer.
In recent weeks, the department has been accused of over-policing Black communities.
Putney said there are more patrol cars in some neighborhoods than others, and that data shows black men are more likely to be pulled over by an officer.
He said officers work where the crime is.
“A lot of the work we do is based on where we have the most criminal activity and that’s what drives our offices to that area,” Putney said.
Officers also work where the victims are.
Putney said black people are more likely to be the victims of crimes as well.
“Sixty percent of our violence is committed against blacks," Putney said. "Fifty percent of our property crime is committed against blacks. So that’s a disproportionate amount of victimization. We have to be proactive about protecting that specific demographic. The way we do that is to increase staffing.”
Part of that increased staffing approach was because of 2019′s record-high number of murders and a spike in violent crime.
Six months later, people are calling for the police to be defunded.
“I can tell you theoretically if you took money from the police, we can’t do the job we’re sworn to do," Putney said. “I can tell you, when someone calls 911, and we get over a million calls a year, someone has to respond immediately."
Putney said he understands the need for more counselors and social workers to work with police on certain calls.
The department’s already added some of those resources.
However, Putney said it will be a misguided step if police departments are defunded without a proper plan in place to replace them on these calls.
He said this department alone responds to more than one million 911 calls each year.
