Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, a memorial to Tulsa's Black Wall Street sits outside the Greenwood Cultural Center on the outskirts of downtown Tulsa, Okla. A once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect. G.T. Bynum mayor of Tulsa said on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, he plans to re-examine whether mass graves hold remains of those killed in one of the nation's worst race massacres nearly 100 years ago. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)