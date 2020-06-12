Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, a memorial to Tulsa's Black Wall Street sits outside the Greenwood Cultural Center on the outskirts of downtown Tulsa, Okla. A once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect. G.T. Bynum mayor of Tulsa said on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, he plans to re-examine whether mass graves hold remains of those killed in one of the nation's worst race massacres nearly 100 years ago. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER | AP | June 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 12:14 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Some black leaders are condemning President Donald Trump’s chosen date and place to resume his giant campaign rallies.

Trump says he plans to hold his first rally in months on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Black leaders say it’s disrespectful to hold the event on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Tulsa community leader Sherry Gamble Smith calls it a “slap in the face” to hold the rally in Tulsa.

The city in 1921 was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest white-on-black attacks.

