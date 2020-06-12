Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Some black leaders are condemning President Donald Trump’s chosen date and place to resume his giant campaign rallies.
Trump says he plans to hold his first rally in months on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Black leaders say it’s disrespectful to hold the event on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
Tulsa community leader Sherry Gamble Smith calls it a “slap in the face” to hold the rally in Tulsa.
The city in 1921 was the site of one of the country’s bloodiest white-on-black attacks.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.