3 arrested after stolen concrete pumping truck located in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in Boone Friday morning for their involvement in a stolen Peterbilt Concrete Pumping Truck.
Police said the truck was stolen from a Lowe’s Foods parking lot in Asheville. The vehicle was found in the rear parking lot of a Belk Department Store at the Boone Mall.
Around 2:50 p.m., Boone police received a report on the stolen truck.
Officers found the truck in the parking lot of the Boone Mall and searched the area and set up a perimeter.
Nearly an hour later, officers detained Patricia Beckford. Then, around 4:30 p.m., officers located Anna Sue Brown and Robert Boyd White also in the nearby vicinity, after establishing their involvement and connection with the investigation.
At the conclusion of the investigation the following persons were charged:
Robert Boyd White, 40, from Asheville, is charged with one count felony probation violation; one count larceny of motor vehicle; two counts for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held in jail with no bond for probation violation.
Anna Sue Brown, 40, from Boone, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She is in jail under a $15,000 bond.
Patricia Anne Beckford, 29, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She is in jail under a $15,000 bond.
