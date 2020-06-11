A year after floods, some roads still not fixed because of covid 19 shutdown

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - When floodwaters ravaged the foothills a year ago, dozens of roads were damaged, a few needed major repairs. Most were fixed within months, but a few were at the bottom of the list.
Their hope for repairs first were caught up in the state budget debate, then the coronavirus hit and the shutdown restrictions soon after. That kept people off the road and that meant gasoline sales plummeted. That was bad news for the DOT.
“We depend on gas tax revenue,” said Jen Thompson of the DOT.
Because of falling revenue, DOT could not enter into any new contracts or buy certain supplies. As a result, new projects were put on hold and major repairs that had not been started had to wait as well.
Near Taylorsville, on Liledoun Road, the floodwaters in June, 2019, washed out a major culvert. The road has been blocked to traffic ever since. No one is stuck, but the six mile winding detour has slowed down emergency response in the area.
Wade Keever says recently a mother called an ambulance for a child and found it was quicker to carry the child across the creek than to have EMS take the detour. Keever says it is time the road gets fixed.
“It’s been a year and that’s long enough,” he said.
DOT officials say they will get to the repairs when they can but don’t believe that will happen anytime soon.
