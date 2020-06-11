Trump rally-goers must agree they won’t sue if they contract coronavirus

"My office is working to confirm details about the venue and visit," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to CBS News. "Tulsans have managed one of the first successful re-openings in the nation, so we can only guess that may be the reason President Trump selected Tulsa as a rally site. The City of Tulsa continues to follow the State of Oklahoma's OURS plan on COVID-19 response as it relates to events, which encourages the organizer to have enhanced hygiene considerations for attendees."