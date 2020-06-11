As state unemployment insurance runs out federal benefits kick in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of being laid off some North Carolinians are worried that their state unemployment insurance will run out. However, the Division of Employment Security says that people are eligible to extend those benefits through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
North Carolina''s state unemployment assistance allows for 12 weeks of benefits. Some WBTV viewers started calling wondering if thy could get an extension of those benefits.
North Caroliniains who have already applied for unemployment benefits can submit their claims for the PEUC through the online portal.
The PEUC benefits include $350 a week for a total of 13 weeks.
