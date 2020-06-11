As state unemployment insurance runs out federal benefits kick in

North Carolinians on unemployment insurance are starting to get notifications that their benefits are running out. (Source: WBTV)
By David Hodges | June 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of being laid off some North Carolinians are worried that their state unemployment insurance will run out. However, the Division of Employment Security says that people are eligible to extend those benefits through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

North Carolina''s state unemployment assistance allows for 12 weeks of benefits. Some WBTV viewers started calling wondering if thy could get an extension of those benefits.

North Caroliniains who have already applied for unemployment benefits can submit their claims for the PEUC through the online portal.

Click here to learn about how to apply for PEUC benefits.

The PEUC benefits include $350 a week for a total of 13 weeks.

