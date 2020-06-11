South Carolina AccelerateEd Task Force discussing options for re-opening schools in fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina’s Department of Education is working to figure out what measures to put in place so that schools remain safe when your child returns to the classroom.
The AccelerateEd task force met again Thursday morning to discuss a draft plan.
“What we do right now is going to determine whether we can open schools in the fall," task force member Patrick Kelly said.
The AccelerateEd task force wants schools to start communicating with families now by recommending a survey to determine student attendance and plans for fall distance learning groups.
“Not everybody will be comfortable with sending their children to school,” teacher Victoria Clark said.
She has a lot of questions.
“I’ve heard some things about giving the option of remote learning," she said. “What is that going to look like for teachers?”
The task force recommends school buses operate at 50 percent occupancy and keeping desks six feet apart.
”As long as we can still socialize and talk to friends that will be good enough for me," student Claudia Knighten said.
She and her friend Ava King will be freshmen in Fort Mill.
“I guess I wouldn’t care if we had to wear masks just as long as I can see someone teaching," King said.
Per the state health department, masks will be “strongly encouraged", but not required.
Scheduling can also look different. School districts could consider staggering students by the day or time of day.
”Going to the restaurant and feeding students is going to take more time with social distancing," task member Alan Walters said.
Things will be different and patience will be key.
“There will have to be flexibility on everyone’s part through the whole school year really,” Kelly said.
The task force also recommends a remote learning contingency plan, in case there is a second wave of coronavirus and schools have to close.
They will make this draft plan available on Monday for public input and have a final report by next Friday.
