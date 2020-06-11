Sources: Statue of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson will never return to stadium

Another source, one with direct knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, said the team wants the statue to be removed permanently. The 13-foot statue was taken down and hauled off Wednesday at the Panthers’ order, with the team citing “public safety” concerns brought on by the nightly protests for social justice in Charlotte. The statue’s temporary home is inside the security fence at Bank of America Stadium. Its permanent home, one source said, will likely be an undisclosed storage facility. It won’t be destroyed.