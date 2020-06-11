Solutions for youths awaiting license clear N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) - North Carolina legislators have agreed about what to do for teenagers whose attempts to get a license have been thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House and Senate voted separately on Thursday for compromise legislation that defers the behind-the-wheel tests for young people seeking a limited provisional license. The Division of Motor Vehicles isn’t currently offering those tests due to social distancing concerns.
The bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk also addresses what happens to young people who could only partially complete 30 required hours of classroom instruction to receive their first license before schools were shuttered.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.