Rowan Sheriff looking to solve string of car break-ins

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to solve a string of car break-ins.
According to Captain John Sifford, on June 1, the RCSO began investigating several vehicle break-ins around the area of Mae Rd and Kings Terrace, in eastern Rowan County.
During the course of the investigation a photo of one of the suspects was obtained.
Anone with information on the cases or the individual seen in the picture is asked to contact detective Youngo at 704-216-8683, 1st Sgt Greene at 704-216-8686 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.