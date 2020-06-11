Rowan Sheriff looking to solve string of car break-ins

A home surveillance camera this image of the person suspected in the car break-ins. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | June 11, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:58 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to solve a string of car break-ins.

According to Captain John Sifford, on June 1, the RCSO began investigating several vehicle break-ins around the area of Mae Rd and Kings Terrace, in eastern Rowan County.

During the course of the investigation a photo of one of the suspects was obtained.

Anone with information on the cases or the individual seen in the picture is asked to contact detective Youngo at 704-216-8683, 1st Sgt Greene at 704-216-8686 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

