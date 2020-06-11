Protesters add George Floyd plaque to NC Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A group of protesters has added a plaque honoring George Floyd to a Confederate monument that sits on the grounds of the North Carolina state Capitol.
News outlets reports a group called Raleigh United placed the gold plate over the monument’s existing inscription on Wednesday.
The action came during ongoing demonstrations sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died two weeks ago after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.
The plaque covers the words “To our Confederate dead,” and says “In honor of George Floyd.”
