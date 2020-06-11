President Trump gives ‘Total Endorsement’ to Nancy Mace following primary win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump congratulated and gave his ‘Complete and Total Endorsement’ on Wednesday to Rep. Nancy Mace who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district in Tuesday night’s primary.
She will now face Joe Cunningham in the November election. Cunningham is the first Democrat to hold the seat since the 1980′s and Mace wants to claim it for the GOP once again.
Mace has been serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2018 but hopes to take her platform to Washington D.C.
She took the stage once the race was called, thanked her supporters, and thanked the three candidates she ran against.
Rep. Nancy Mace released the following statement Tuesday night on her win:
“Today is a great day for a lot of reasons. For every independent thinker in the Lowcountry, it’s day one of our new mission - to unite together to take back the Lowcountry.
I insisted on running a positive campaign about the voters and their issues and why I was the best candidate to represent them.
I’m proud to say we did it.
My democrat opponent votes with Nancy Pelosi 85 percent of the time. That is not what most of the Lowcountry believes or deserves.
The fight to end Nancy Pelosi’s hold on our district starts tonight.
I have a message for my opponent, for Speaker Pelosi, for the National Democrat Party - I’m coming for you. We are coming for you. We are going to take back this seat for the Lowcountry.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.