Pleasant weather develops for Friday and Saturday, with more storms expected Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will slowly move eastward across the Carolinas tonight, bringing the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Friday morning for counties east of I-85, including Union, Anson, Richmond, Stanly, Montgomery, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties.
Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers and storms through early tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s for the Piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.
Friday will be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies, less muggy conditions, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
Friday night will be refreshingly cool (great camping weather), with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the Piedmont, and low to mid 50s for the mountains.
Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 85 degrees for the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
The chance for scattered rain and storms return for Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Scattered rain and storms linger into Monday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. A few rain showers will stay in the forecast for midweek next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
