Pete Carroll expresses regret for not signing Kaepernick
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality, racial injustice and social inequality, he was vilified by people who considered it an offense against the country, the flag and the military. Nearly four years later, it seems more people are starting to side with Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and now are calling out those who don’t understand the intent behind his action. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By TIM BOOTH | AP | June 11, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 11:56 PM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expressing regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick when given the opportunity.

Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled.

At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because Carroll viewed Kaepernick as a starter, not a backup.

In hindsight, he says he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson’s backup.

