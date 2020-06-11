‘Not just due to more testing’; S.C. sets yet another record high for COVID-19 cases in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina has yet again set a record high for positive cases of the coronavirus reported in a single day.
On Friday, state health officials announced 770 new cases and five additional deaths.
The total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina has now risen to 17,170 and 593 deaths.
Over the past three weeks, 40 percent of the state’s total number of cases have been diagnosed. The recent spike in cases is not just due to more testing, DHEC said.
While case numbers have increased, so has the percent positive. Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.
The total number of individuals tested statewide was 4,791 and the percent positive was 14.3 percent.
“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, with DHEC, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return, Duwve stressed the importance of people taking action to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The two things people can do are simple: social distance and wear a mask. Duwve said people just aren’t doing that, and that’s why cases are spiking.
“We all have work to do,” she said. “We need to lead by example.”
She said at this point in the outbreak, each person diagnosed will likely infect between two to four other people.
“So we will continue to see that rapid rise until we start practicing what we know can prevent the spread of this infection,” Duwve explained.
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
