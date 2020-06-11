New free program helps keep kids up to speed through summer, COVID-19 slump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a brand new program for families in Mecklenburg County to make sure their kids are on track with reading.
Many of you have turned into homeschool parents due to COVID-19 and it can be daunting to wonder if your teaching is stacking up.
A new study from McKinsey Consulting came out and said when kids go back to school they will on average by about 7 months behind in their learning.
That’s where this free new program comes in, called Reading Checkup with Read Charlotte.
Parents like Isaac Collier, a father and former Marine, decided to do whatever it took to keep his kids up to speed when quarantine hit and he had to add teacher for his kids on to his list of responsibilities.
“Whether or not you know, it was remote learning, or, you know, if he had to walk 10 miles to school every morning like some people do in third world countries, it was going to happen," said Isaac Collier.
Collier’s first-grader began using the new free software to keep learning.
“We’re asking parents across the board to suddenly become homeschooling parents across the board. And I know that there’s been a lot of concerns about where’s my child at?” said Munro Richards, Executive Director of Reading Checkup with Read Charlotte.
There’s a lot of pressure on parents to get it right all the time, that stress magnified by the pandemic, but how can you accurately measure their progress in something like reading?
“Reading opens up, I think our minds to discover our creativity and the depth or the talent that we hold as people," said Phanta Lansden, another parent who tried Reach Charlotte. “It was easy for my girls to click on and complete the testing.”
First you take a quiz for placement on the website then they have activities designed for your student’s reading level.
“They love new things, especially when it’s on the computer because they like technology also. So it was something that was easy for them to kind of jump into and to navigate," said Lansden.
Richards says especially now going into the Summertime Slump, on top of the COVID-19 Slump, it’s important to keep students learning so they don’t fall behind.
“We’re doing something that’s helping families and helping children. You know, that that is worth its weight in gold," said Richards.
The program is designed specifically for students age K-4 and was created for students within CMS and Mecklenburg County but is open to people outside of Mecklenburg County to use as well. You can access the free testing and activities here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.