Mecklenburg jail sees its first 2 COVID-19 cases with inmates; 3 more staff cases reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Mecklenburg County jail has reported its first two cases of COVID-19 among inmates and three additional cases among staff members, officials said Thursday.
The Mecklenburg County Detention Center cases emerged nearly three months since the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 were confirmed last week, Gilliam said. A total of five staffers at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
One inmate was tested and released on bond before the positive test result came back and the other inmate is still in custody, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Dejah Gilliam. The inmate who tested positive and is still in the jail has been in custody for less than a month, she said.
There have been 84 coronavirus tests conducted at the jail as of yesterday, Gilliam said.
JAIL SCREENINGS
Since the start of the pandemic, the county jail has implemented a screening protocol and restricted in-person visits, Gilliam said.
The inmate population of the central facility in uptown Charlotte is around 1,300 people — a reduction of around 300 people since the pandemic began, she said.
Screening includes questions on whether someone is experiencing flu-like symptoms or whether the person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has pending results.
According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, 13 inmates are in quarantine, four are in isolation and six are in “respiratory monitoring.” That’s when an inmate has “respiratory symptoms” associated with the coronavirus buthas been deemed by medical providers to have a ”low likelihood” of having coronavirus, according to officials.
