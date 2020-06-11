Man shot multiple times, killed at home in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man shot multiple times and killed at a home in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation, has been identified by police as 28-year-old Marcus Okoye Withers.
The incident happened on Skyland Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at the home.
When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as Withers, in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
