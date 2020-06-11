Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trying to gouge out North Royalton police officer’s eyes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Royalton man convicted of assaulting a police officer faced a judge for sentencing on Thursday.
John Pugnea was sentenced to four years for the assault during a hearing with a Cuyahoga County judge.
According to court and police records, Officer Alexandra Bell responded to Pugnea’s home in August 2019 to interview him about a road rage incident.
Investigators say Pugnea refused multiple commands and began fighting with bell. He pleaded guilty to pushing her to the ground, punching her in the face multiple times, and trying to gouge out her eyes while stating he was going to kill her.
“It felt as though my eyes were going to pop and I screamed for help,” Bell wrote in a police report. "I believed that he was going to kill me and I was afraid for my life.”
Bell was eventually able to free herself from underneath Pugnea while another officer at the scene arrested him.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.