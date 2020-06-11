Man dies in hospital weeks after shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has died at the hospital weeks after he was shot in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rumple Road, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on May 24.
When they arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the men’s injuries were life-threatening, and both were taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
On June 10, 2020, the man suffering from the life-threatening injury died while still at the hospital. He has been identified as 44-year-old Marcel Dewayne Harrington.
Homicide detectives are conducting an active and ongoing investigation into this case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
