Lower rain chance today, lower temp and humidity Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cool front we’ve been tracking for the better part of the week will slowly push east of the WBTV viewing area today, so our rain chances will be trending down in most neighborhoods.
The exception will be along and S/E of I-85 where there will still be a few pop-up thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours. There will still be high humidity levels for most today with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s.
The front looks to get nudged a little farther east tonight and so drier and cooler air is forecast to overtake the WBTV viewing area. The warm, steamy starts in the 70s will take a break with cool 50s expected in the mountains with more comfortable 60s are forecast for the Piedmont.
There’s very little chance for any rain Friday and Saturday as the front is forecast to push toward the coast and there will be a noticeable drop in the humidity level as well. Afternoon temperatures are likely to hold in the seasonal middle 80s Friday and Saturday before perhaps dropping into the lower 80s Sunday with a return of scattered thundershowers possible late in the weekend.
Keep in mind, the cool front addressed above will get hung up over the coastal plain, not very far east of Charlotte. So, if you’re planning a beach trip this weekend, the heat and humidity will not greet you there and scattered thunderstorms are likely at the coast each day.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
