Judge orders North Carolina track with large crowds to stop races

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A North Carolina judge has ordered a small stock-car track halt races after state health officials declared it was violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order with recent large weekend crowds.
The judge said on Thursday he would issue a temporary restraining order preventing the operators of Ace Speedway in Alamance County from holding events. The state health secretary this week declared the speedway an “imminent hazard" and ordered it closed, but there was no indication the operators had done so.
Media outlets had reported weekend crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000 people, even as Cooper has restricted outdoor mass gatherings to 25.
Court proceedings got underway Thursday morning after North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) issued an Abatement Order requiring ACE Speedway to “immediately close their facility and halt operations” Tuesday.
Alamance County Courts livestreamed the proceedings on YouTube regarding the race track that reopened against Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders.
“The Speedway’s recent actions constitute an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19, an acute threat to North Carolinians which must not continue,” a release from NCDHHS stated.
DOCUMENT: Read the full Abatement Order here
Officials say the speedway admitted more than 2,500 - and possibly as many as 4,000 - spectators to attend races held at the track on May 23, May 30 and June 6.
While the Abatement Order halts operations, it does allow ACE Speedway to “propose a new plan which could allow races to resume, under the condition that steps be taken to adhere to the restrictions in place regarding mass gathering numbers and social distancing precautions.”
The order comes one day after an Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he wouldn’t cite the stock car speedway for violating the state’s prohibition against mass gatherings due to COVID-19 after another large crowd gathered there for races.
The sheriff’s announcement appeared to open the door for Gov. Roy Cooper to seek legal action against the owner of Ace Speedway. Cooper’s executive order caps most outdoor meetings to 25 people. Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000, including Saturday.
Johnson says he’s got reservations about the order’s legality. Cooper called the speedway’s opening to crowds a “reckless decision.”
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen shared Cooper’s sentiment in Tuesday’s press release.
“Across the state, North Carolinians are making huge sacrifices to protect their families and neighbors. This virus is highly contagious and very dangerous," Cohen said. "Bad actors who flagrantly violate public health orders put all of our families and loved ones at risk.”
