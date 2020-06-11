One injured, I-77 SB closed after tractor trailer overturns near I-277

One injured, I-77 SB closed after tractor trailer overturns near I-277
All lanes of I-77 southbound were closed Thursday after a tractor trailer overturned, according to officials. (Source: Sky3 | WBTV)
June 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 12:45 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-77 southbound were closed Thursday after a tractor trailer overturned, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on I-77 southbound near Exit 11, which is the I-277/Brookshire Freeway exit. Charlotte Fire Department said the crash created “hazardous conditions,” but did not give further details.

Medic said one person was seriously injured in the crash. That person’s name and condition have not been released.

From WBTV’s Sky3, the tractor trailer could be seen lying its side just at the exit.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Motorists were told to use Exit 11-B ((I-277 / Brookshire Freeway), then continue onto I-277/Brookshire Freeway to Exit 1-B to re-access I-77.

Officials say the roadway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

