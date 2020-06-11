Cabarrus Library Summer Reading Program goes virtual with new app, online activities

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Cabarrus County Public Library System will launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program with a new app to log accomplishments. This summer’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” promotes creative thinking, imagination and storytelling.
Due to COVID-19, the Library will use its Facebook and Instagram pages for summer reading programming, including videos and interactive events. Participants can track their progress on a new app called Beanstack (also accessible by web browser).
With the free Beanstack app, patrons can track their reading and participate in reading challenges from their mobile device. The app allows users to:
- Scan barcodes to quickly add titles to reading logs
- Track total minutes read through timed reading sessions
- View personal reading statistics and complete related activities
The Summer Reading Program is open to all Cabarrus residents, and library officials have set a goal of 5,000 participants. The program runs from June 15 through August 2, and allows participants to log time spent reading and participating in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities—like reading, games, discussion and story development. Participants are divided into two groups (birth to 12, and 13 and older).
All ages receive entry into a gift card raffle upon registration, after meeting half the required reading amount and upon completion.
Here’s how to participate:
- Register through the Beanstack app or website https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org
- Beanstack will automatically assign you to the Summer Reading Challenge that fits your age range
- Registrants are automatically entered into a gift card raffle
- All participants must check off at least one activity for each of the seven badges
- The amount of reading required varies depending on age (18 hours up to age 12, 25 hours for 13-plus)
For more information, visit the Library System’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @CabarrusCountyLibrary, and website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library. To learn more about Beanstack, visit https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org.
