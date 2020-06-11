Another round of storms possible before unsettled weather comes to an end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There's the potential for development of isolated to scattered storms mainly along and east of the I-77 cooridor through the afternoon and early evening as a slow-moving cold front drifts east as the day comes to a close.
Some communities including Charlotte could experiences isolated gusty winds and heavy downpours over a relatively short-period of time before the system moves out and stalls just southeast of the WBTV viewing area later tonight.
Meanwhile, drier conditions are set to takeover the Mountains and Foothills for the remainder of the day. A stray storm or too isn't out of the picture, but partly cloudy skies will be rule rather than the exception. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 80s for the final time this week.
Overnight lows will retreat to the upper 60s going into Friday morning.
While high temperatures will only back off into the lower 80s Friday and through the weekend, expect a noticeable change in how the air feels as dewpoints fall back into the comfortable range.
Wet weather is paused through the majority of the weekend, before rain and storm chances inch back up Sunday evening.
The same wave of energy moving through our area now will attempt to move back west as the weekend comes to a close providing us with elevated rain and storm chances Monday and Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
