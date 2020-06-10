Three arrested after police chase from Spencer to Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men were arrested following a police chase from Spencer to Salisbury Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began when the Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) pulled over a Ford Crown Victoria for a traffic violation on North Salisbury Avenue in Spencer. During the stop, a RCSO drug detection K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, the release states, and the deputies told the four people in the car that it would be searched.
That’s when deputies said the driver took off and a chase ensued through Spencer, into the county and into the Salisbury city limits.
During the chase, deputies say they saw a firearm thrown from the vehicle. That firearm was recovered at the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and West Ridge Road, the report states. The vehicle eventually stopped on Statesville Boulevard and those inside were detained.
Deputies say that during the search of the vehicle a small bag of suspected cocaine and another firearm were found. The vehicle was seized under state law.
Three of the four occupants were charged in the incident.
The driver, Damian Lamar Bell, 27, was charged with felony fleeing to elude and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 34, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
Cedric Leon Matchett, II, 29, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Matchett was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Deputies say additional charges may be coming.
No further information was released.
