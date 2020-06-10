Statement from Rowan Chamber on ethnic diversity in Rowan County’s business environment

Rowan County has a rich history of collaborating, finding hope, and coming together during difficult and stressful times. We’ve witnessed it recently with the COVID-19 health crisis and the Rowan Economic Recovery Task Force in conjunction with our community partners. These partnerships are the cornerstone of our success. We are a community that supports our neighbors in good times and in bad. While we watch what is happening across the country and in our own backyard, we need to show true humanity for our fellow citizens and work together to be part of the solution.