Person shot and killed in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on Skyland Avenue, just before 10 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead.
Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and police have not provided any other details.
