Person shot and killed in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

One person was shot and killed in Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation. (Source: Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation.

The incident happened on Skyland Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead.

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and police have not provided any other details.

