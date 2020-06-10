Person fatally shot on N.C. State’s Centennial campus, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed on North Carolina State University’s Centennial campus Wednesday evening, officials say.
According to the NC State University Police, the shooting happened on Main Campus Drive Near Initiative Way.
In a press conference, N.C. State University Chief of Police Daniel L. House Jr. says officers responded to a report of shots fired on campus.
When officers arrived, they found one person was shot. That person ultimately died from their injuries, House says. That person has not been identified.
Police say the suspect stayed on scene and when they arrived, officers took him into custody.
House says police are currently trying to figure out if the people involved were students, what their relationship was or what happened in the shooting.
University Police were on scene and actively investigating this incident.
The public is advised to avoid the area of Main Campus Drive between Initiative Way and Lake Raleigh.
