‘One mind, one voice.’ Community activists work together to plan protests, let young people take the lead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks of protests in Charlotte, most of them peaceful. The protesters say they will continue to march too get their message heard. But who are the people organizing?
Protesters tell us it’s a combination of groups like Safe Coalition NC, Million Youth March, Charlotte Uprising and many more who are working together to continue the marches and conversations.
They say the goal in working together is “One mind, one voice,” and the organizers are letting the youth take charge in getting their voices out there.
“In order for the change to happen, it’s gotta start with us, the youth,” said Wilfred Nagbe. He’s been the one in the front of the line on most nights, screaming into a mega phone and leading the chants.
“It’s my future,” the 25-year-old said. “No offense to the adults, but they had their time. I don’t want no one to tell me I can’t speak. It’s my given right as a U.S. citizens to express myself."
But it’s not just young people in the crowd, there are older people as well who have protested before. They say they call themselves the elders and are guiding the younger generation on effective protesting.
“We want the front line to be the youth. If you pay attention it’s a lot of youth getting involved. We want to give them an opportunity to express how they feel," said Meko McCarthy with Safe Coaliton NC.
Mario Black founded Million Youth March, which was started in 2013 to bring awareness to violence on the streets in Charlotte. He said they started organizing all together last Wednesday and since then it’s been peaceful.
Most of these elders were active in the 2016 protests as well. They say they’ve learned a lot and want to pass that down to the next generation. They say this time they’re more organized about their message and what the next steps should be.
“We can’t just protests for a few weeks and go back to our regular scheduled program,” said one protester.
“We want less funding to the police and more funding to education,” said Nagbe.
“We want to make sure that the training is appropriate with the position, you can’t have a bad apple when you’re talking about life and death,” said Kennell Jackson, talking about police training.
This group is mostly messaging protesters on social media. They use the Million Youth March on Facebook to let people know when and where protests are going to be.
